Pandemic Podcast: A peek into Karnataka’s COVID-19 War Room

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Shruthi Srinath talks to IAS officer Manish Moudgil on the functioning of a COVID-19 war room. DH Correspondent Soumya Das explains how West Bengal corrected the data discrepancy to reveal the real figures of the pandemic.

