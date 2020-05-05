Pandemic Podcast: A peek into Karnataka’s COVID-19 War Room

Pandemic Podcast: A peek into K'taka COVID-19 War Room

DH Web Desk
  • May 05 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 12:50 ist
Karnataka COVID-19 War Room

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, DH journalist Shruthi Srinath talks to IAS officer Manish Moudgil on the functioning of a COVID-19 war room. DH Correspondent Soumya Das explains how West Bengal corrected the data discrepancy to reveal the real figures of the pandemic.

