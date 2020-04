Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India, while focusing on one chosen issue in every episode. In this episode, DH journalist Anitha Pailoor talks about the impending food crisis in Karnataka if the government does not take steps.

