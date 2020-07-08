Panel on online education didn't hear us: parents

The RTE Students and Parents Association has said that the 14-member expert committee constituted by the government to frame guidelines for online teaching has not considered the opinion of parents and students.

In a statement released to the press, the association stated that despite the petition submitted to the government to consider them, as they represent over 5 lakh parents and students across the state, the committee did not hear them.

“As the committee failed to hear us, representing parents and students, we have given our opinion on the report submitted by the expert committee to the government and urged the government to consider our opinion while taking a final decision,” said B N Yogananda, general secretary of the association.

The association even urged the government not to consider the report submitted by the expert committee.

“The committee has framed guidelines without discussing and debating with parents. So, we urge the government not to consider the report,” reads the statement.