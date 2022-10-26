Panorama international literature fest in January

The fourth panorama international literature festival 2023 organized globally by Writers Capital International Foundation(WCIF) will be held from January 1 to 31, 2023, on the theme ‘Air.’

“The festival will be held in a hybrid-mode, where delegates will be presenting their works virtually as well as physically at the national level in the participating countries. Spain is hosting the event at the international level. In India, the festival is being partnered by the Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Kerala Chalachithra Akademi. The national event here will be held on CUK campus, in Kasargod, Kerala, according to a press release from Preeth Padmanabhan Nambiar, President and CEO, WCIF.

“It is the linguistic and cultural diversity of Kasargod, a land of seven languages that attracted the festival to the district. Writers from different parts of the country will participate in the three-day event in and around the campus. Various departments from the CUK will jointly organise the event. Apart from visiting historic locations in Kasargod, the group of delegates will also learn art forms like Theyyam (Daiva), which are prominent in the northern part of Kerala, which was formerly part of Karnataka,” stated Professor Irene Doura-Kavadia, secretary general, WCIF.

Prathibha Ray, who will be the chief guest of the festival said, “Literature builds bridges, breaks down walls and enriches human personality. The theme of the festival which discusses both philosophical and environmental aspects of “air” is relevant in the present day. The platform would facilitate deliberations, cross cultural communication and a reaffirmation of the power of the written word”.