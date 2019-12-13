Parents of missing boy lodge complaint against school

Parents of a Class 8 student of a private school in the city, have lodged a complaint against the management of the school with Vidyanagar police, after their son went missing from the school since Wednesday morning.

Basamma, grandmother of the missing boy, on Friday told reporters, “On Dec 11, at 8.30 am, my grandson, along with his five classmates, had left for the school. But he did not return home in the evening. We got to know from the teachers that the school secretary and the headmistress had sent him home to bring money to clear his fees. His schoolbag was found in the classroom. We searched for him at our relatives house, but in vain. My grandson is missing because of the negligence of the school management,” said Basamma with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Corporator A Nagaraj told reporters that despite being an aided school, the management was illegally charging the students a fee of Rs 2,000. “The missing boy’s parents are daily wagers. They had already made a part payment of Rs 500 towards fees. According to attendance register, the boy was present in the school on Wednesday morning. A complaint has been lodged with the BEO and the DDPI in this regard. The competent authority should initiate stringent action against the school,” he demanded.