Parliamentary panel to visit Bengaluru on October 28

Parliamentary panel to visit Bengaluru on October 28

According to sources, the JPC is expected to review UIDAI’s security and privacy practices

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 23:10 ist
The JPC is headed by Lok Sabha member and former Union minister P P Chaudhary. Credit: Twitter/@ppchaudharybjp

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, deliberating on the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, is slated to visit Bengaluru, specifically the Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) office in Bengaluru on October 28.  

According to sources, the JPC is expected to review UIDAI’s security and privacy practices. 

The JPC is headed by Lok Sabha member and former Union minister P P Chaudhary. The 30-member committee also has Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya. 

Sources, familiar with the JPC’s Bengaluru visit, said the UIDAI might be asked questions on its authentication modes, especially the one involving facial recognition. 

In August 2018, the UIDAI stated in a circular that it would roll out face authentication in a phased manner owing to the “non-readiness” of some device providers. Also, the UIDAI had stated that face authentication will be introduced as “secondary authentication factor to reduce the rate of authentication failures, especially for senior citizens” and that “face authentication will be used only in conjunction with another authentication factor such as finger/iris/OTP.”

According to the sources, facial recognition apparently uses an algorithm to measure the “liveness” of the face of a user, and if liveness is confirmed, the photo is sent to the UIDAI backend for authentication.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
UIDAI

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 