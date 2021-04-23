Partial lockdown evokes mixed response in Mysuru

Citizens of Mysuru expressed mixed reactions to the partial lockdown in force since Thursday.

Lakshmi Krupa, a teacher and a resident of Vidyaranyapuram, said, “At a time when Covid vaccination is given to the people, I think lockdown or partial lockdown was not needed. Due to the lockdown, people will lose confidence in vaccination. Face masks and physical distancing with vaccination should work. Mere lockdown is not adequate."

Mallikarjun, an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Vidyaranyapuram, said, “During the Lockdown, our earnings were adversely affected. After relaxing the lockdown, we were relieved to some extent. Due to partial lockdown movement of people has reduced. Hence, we get only a few passengers. The weekend curfew for two days will definitely harm our livelihood. Middle class and poor families suffer the most. The government should have taken precautionary measures earlier instead of imposing partial lockdown. It has caused inconvenience and difficulty to daily wage workers."

R Srinivas Murthy, a businessman on Thyagaraja Road, defended the government’s move.

“It is a good decision. The government should have implemented stringent regulations in the initial stages of the second wave. I think partial lockdown is the right step in the interest of the people. The sudden imposition impacts businesses. The effects will be long-term and need much efforts to return to normalcy,” he said.

B S Srigiri, an MA student of University of Mysore, said, “It was not necessary because it will cause huge loss to the economy. We experienced it earlier too. Being a non-resident of Mysuru, I have no place to stay. Initially, food was not served in my hostel. Later, we were forced to vacate. Our families are also suffering financially. So, it is difficult to ask them for money."

“Vaccines alone can’t save the lives of the people if they are not conscious about following Covid norms. The people should care for their life, their health and their family and be as safe as possible,” he added.

R Shwetha, a tailor and a resident of Hootagalli, said, “The measures taken by the government are good. But, it also affects middle class families badly. From the last one year, I am not getting many customers. I have three children and paying their school fees is difficult. We have to maintain physical distance and wear masks. When we are safe and healthy, we can take care of our family."

Anitha Nagesh, a factory worker and a resident of Nadanahalli, said, “The situation is already bad. The partial lockdown will affect the livelihood of common people. As bus services are affected, we are forced to stay home without work. Due to Covid-19, only half of the workers are allowed in industries. However, the government alone can’t tackle the crisis. People should be concerned about their health and support the government."