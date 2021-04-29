Parts of Karnataka witness hailstorm; 2 killed in lightning strikes

Hailstorm, accompanied by heavy rain and high-intensity winds, continued to lash several parts of the state on Thursday.

Parts of Kalaburagi district, including Aland taluk, witnessed hailstones along with thundershowers. The unseasonal rain has damaged ready-for-harvest mango and watermelon in the district.

In separate incidents, two people, including a teen, were struck dead by lightning.

Siddamma Ghattaragi (35) of Mayur village in Jewargi taluk and Ehtesham Iqbal Sab (16) of Thippanahalli in Shahpur taluk, Yadgir district, were killed in lightning strikes.

Dharwad, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Gadag districts experienced thundershowers along with many parts of Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.