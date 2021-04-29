Hailstorm in Karnataka; 2 killed in lightning strikes

Parts of Karnataka witness hailstorm; 2 killed in lightning strikes

Parts of Kalaburagi district, including Aland taluk, witnessed hailstones along with thundershowers

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 03:19 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Hailstorm, accompanied by heavy rain and high-intensity winds, continued to lash several parts of the state on Thursday.

Parts of Kalaburagi district, including Aland taluk, witnessed hailstones along with thundershowers. The unseasonal rain has damaged ready-for-harvest mango and watermelon in the district.

In separate incidents, two people, including a teen, were struck dead by lightning.

Siddamma Ghattaragi (35) of Mayur village in Jewargi taluk and Ehtesham Iqbal Sab (16) of Thippanahalli in Shahpur taluk, Yadgir district, were killed in lightning strikes.

Dharwad, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Gadag districts experienced thundershowers along with many parts of Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Hailstorm
Kalaburagi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

 