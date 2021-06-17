Party in-charge leaders loot state: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) legislature party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the national parties appoint state in-charge leaders not to resolve the issues within the party, but to loot the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he alleged, "BJP state in-charge Arun Singh is not interested over resolving the issues within the party here. He gets more money if the problems are more. BJP and Congress have appointed state in-charges for looting the state. The people should understand this."

He said the Congress party is the reason behind the present crisis within BJP. People had not given their mandate to BJP. But it is Congress that made them to come to power. "All great leaders of Congress conspired to ensure that I descend from the post. They might have thought that Yediyurappa is aged and will not be in power for even six months, and it will be easy for them to come to power. BJP is struggling to be in power. They are interested to be in power than the welfare of the state", he said.

"I will not lure the people like Congress leaders. I will announce my future political plans after January 15, 2022," he said.