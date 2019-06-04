Party leaders urge AHV not to quit

The JD(S) leadership and the party legislators are learnt to have on Tuesday urged senior leader A H Vishwanath to reconsider his decision to resign as state party president.

Both JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy are learnt to have asked Vishwanath to continue in the post in the interest of the party. The JD(S) is going through the difficult times. The leaders should remain united and work towards strengthening the party, the leaders are learnt to have said at the party legislators’ meeting convened by Kumaraswamy.

Vishwanath, who was also present in the meeting, however, refused to budge from his stand.

Kumaraswamy told the legislators that safeguarding the coalition government was key for strengthening the party. Party legislators should stop openly attacking the coalition partner - the Congress. The BJP is eagerly waiting to grab any opportunity to form the government if the coalition government collapses.

Organisational changes

The legislators are learnt to have authorised the leadership to bring in organisational changes with a view to strengthen the party grassroots.

It is said that Gowda is planning to accommodate both his grandsons, Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil, in the party organisations. One of the grandsons is likely to be made party youth wing president, the sources in the party said.

The chief minister, sources said, appraised the legislators of his plan to expand the Cabinet. The plan is to induct Ranebennur MLA R Shankar of Karnataka Pragnavantha Janatha Party and Independent MLA H Nagesh from Mulbagal into the Cabinet. Currently, three Cabinet berths are vacant.