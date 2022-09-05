Parvatha Raju a Sanskrit teacher, dies in Mysuru

B S Parvatha Raju (67), a Sanskrit teacher and academician, died of a brief illness at a private hospital in Mysuru, on Sunday.
A resident of Ramakrishna Nagar A&B Block, in Mysuru, Parvatha Raju, served Marimallappa’s PU College, as a Sanskrit lecturer for 38 years, and retired as its principal. He is survived by his wife Sumana, an Economics lecturer at Mahajana College, son S P Prathyush and daughter-in-law Ujwala.
The last rites will be performed at Veerashaiva Rudra Bhoomi in Vidyaranyapuram on Tuesday.
