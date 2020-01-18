The outgoing Paryaya Palimaru Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami said that Paryaya is meant to serve Lord Krishna and discharge duties assigned by the Lord.

The Palimaru Mutt seer, addressing the gathering at the Darbar ceremony organised at Rajangana to mark the Paryaya of incoming Admar mutt seer Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swami, said the Admar Mutt seer, a blend of traditional and modern mindset, will usher in changes.

He said the new seer wants to organise Darbar in the evening because he prefers to serve Lord Krishna first and then attend the Darbar.

Mysuru royal scion Yaduveera Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar lauded the plastic-free and Swachh Udupi concept adopted by the new seer. As the seer is young, he can connect with youth, he said.

He also recalled his family’s association with both Palimaru and Admar Mutts. “The bonding traces back to the years of my grandfather. Since then, the royal family shares a special relationship with Admar and Palimaru Mutts,” he added.

Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami emphasised on the internal rejuvenation of one’s body and soul. He said that it is the responsibility of the elders to show the children the right path as children follow whatever elders do. He also lamented the increasing influence of western culture. Kaniyur Mutt seer Sri Vidyavallabha Theertha Swami also addressed the gathering.

Sode Vadiraja Mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Theertha Swami stressed on protecting the environment. Awards were presented to achievers in the field of health, education, literature, language, agriculture, journalism and social service. Sri Krishnanugrha Prashasti and Sri Narahari Theertha Prashasti were also presented.

Food was served to more than 50,000 devotees. The food stalls were open all over the parking area, Annabrahma Hall and outside Rajangana. Three sweets (Wheat Payasa, Boondi Laddu and Wheat Burfi) and one spicy item (Sajjige Vade) was served with ‘Rasam’, ‘Mattugulla Sambar’ and two types of

‘Palya’.