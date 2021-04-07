Passengers face the heat of Mysuru bus strike call

Passenger flow is slightly less in the city

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 11:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

KSRTC buses stayed off the road in Karnataka's Mysuru district following the indefinite protest called by the employees on Wednesday.

The passengers are facing the heat of the bus strike and largely depend upon private buses and vehicles to reach their destination.

The transport department warned the private buses ferrying passengers against collecting excess money. 

However, compared to normal days, the passenger flow is slightly less in the city but a large number of employees of private firms depend on private vehicles as no KSRTC buses are operating.

