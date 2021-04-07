Passengers face the heat of Mysuru bus strike call

KSRTC buses stayed off the road in Karnataka's Mysuru district following the indefinite protest called by the employees on Wednesday.

The passengers are facing the heat of the bus strike and largely depend upon private buses and vehicles to reach their destination.

Also read: Karnataka bus services hit as RTC workers go on strike

The transport department warned the private buses ferrying passengers against collecting excess money.

However, compared to normal days, the passenger flow is slightly less in the city but a large number of employees of private firms depend on private vehicles as no KSRTC buses are operating.