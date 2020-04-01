Patient dies after being allegedly denied treatment in Mangaluru

A 48-year-old man breathed his last in Mangaluru after failing to receive medical attention within the golden hour, his parents charged on Wednesday.

Pernu Mugera’s son Kunhi (48) of Pijinadka in Kokkada in Beltangady taluk was taken to Kokkada Primary Health Centre (PHC) and later to Beltangady taluk hospital on Tuesday. However, doctors on duty expressed helplessness and directed the father to take his son suffering from suspected Typhoid to the district Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru.

On reaching Mangaluru, doctors at Wenlock hospital, now a COVID-19 hospital, directed the father to admit his son at Fr Muller Medical college. However on reaching the hospital, the staff refused to admit the patient despite submitting BPL card, Mugera alleged.

"Unable to pay the advance amount of Rs 15,000, which the staff insisted prior to admission, I returned to Kokkada," he said. Kunhi breathed his last on Wednesday. Fr Muller hospital PRO when contacted informed that he `was on leave'.