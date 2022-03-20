Pavagada accident victims struggle to meet med expenses

Many among the 63 persons who were injured after a private bus toppled near Palavalli Katte in Pavagada taluk on Saturday in the district are facing crisis due to expensive medical procedures.

Six persons were killed in the accident after the driver lost control over the bus near a curve near Palavalli. Most passengers were travelling on the roof of the bus when it toppled.

About 20 persons are being treated at hospitals in Bengaluru. About 18 others in Tumakuru and 25 in Pavagada are undergoing treatment at hospitals. Some of them are facing acute respiratory problems, while several others are facing serious complications.

A few of them have been advised procedures that cost between Rs 10 and Rs 25 lakh, it is said.

Mahendra, a resident of Buddareddyhalli, sustained a vertebral fracture. Medical procedure to fix the fracture costs around Rs 15 lakh. Villagers donated money which is insufficient. He requires more money for the procedure, according to his relative.

He is a II PU student in a college in Pavagada.

Mahendra’s father Seenappa told DH,”He has problems with cervical vertebrae. Doctors have told us that the surgery to fix the problem costs between Rs 10 and Rs 15 lakh. I am worried as I don’t know how to arrange the

money.”

Darshan from K Rampur village had returned home after treatment at the government hospital in Pavagada. He was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday as he complained of acute respiratory problems.

Sisters cremated

Cremation of the bodies Amulya and Harshitha, both students of a PU college in Pavagada, took place at Pothaganahalli in the taluk on Sunday. They were students of a PU college in the town. While Amulya died on the spot, Harshitha breathed her last at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The police arrested Raghu (32), the driver of the bus. He has been working as a driver for the last 10 years.

