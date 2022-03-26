Pavagada bus accident: One more student succumbs, toll at 7

An 18-year-old boy, undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after sustaining injuries in an accident involving a private bus at Palavalli Katte in the taluk died on Saturday, taking the toll to 7.

Mahendra, a II PU student from Buddareddyhalli, had sustained injuries in head and spine. Various organisations in the taluk, college students and staff had donated funds as he needed about Rs 15 lakh for the treatment.

Four persons were killed on the spot after the heavily crowded bus toppled, while another died on the way to hospital on March 19. A girl died the same night at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: