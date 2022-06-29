Pavithra Lokesh files plaint over fake FB account in her name

Multi-lingual actor Pavithra Lokesh, a native of Mysuru, has complained about a fake social media account in her name and posting of objectionable content about her.

Pavithra, a popular actor in Kannada and Telugu now residing in Hyderabad, has lodged a complaint with the cyber economic and narcotics crime (CEN) police at the office of the commissioner of police here that a person has created a fake Facebook account in her name and has been posting objectionable content to defame and insult her.

Stating that the posts have caused mental torture to her, she has urged the CEN police to initiate stringent action against the miscreants. The CEN police are investigating.