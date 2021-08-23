Pay more toll at Mulbagal, Hoskote plazas from Sept 1

Travelling between Mulbagal and Bengaluru will get costlier from September 1 as the toll fees at Hoskote and Mulbagal plazas will go up by Rs 5 to Rs 10.

At Mulbagal toll plaza, single and return journeys for cars will cost Rs 75 and Rs 110 while monthly pass price will cost Rs 2,205, a hike of Rs 65.

Light commercial vehicles and minibuses will pay an additional Rs 5 and Rs 10, for single and return journeys, respectively, and the monthly pass will be dearer by Rs 110.

As usual, multi-axle and heavy vehicles have attracted the steepest hike. Traffic at the Mulbagal poll plaza is yet to recover to the pre-pandemic levels. However, according to officials, the number of vehicles passing through the plazas has increased substantially over the last one month.

At the Hoskote plaza, the single journey fee has not been hiked for cars and buses but the return journey will get costlier by Rs 5 for both. The monthly pass will cost Rs 560 (a hike of Rs 20).

For light commercial vehicles and minibuses, the fee has gone up by Rs 5 even for single journeys. The bus passes will be dearer by Rs 25.

Thousands of people use the tolled road every day to reach Bengaluru. Farmers bringing vegetables and flowers to the city’s K R Market will be affected by the hike in fees.