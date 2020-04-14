People from Covid-19 hit regions 'sneak' into S’mogga

Shivamogga continues to be a zero Covid-19 district, even after the first phase of the lockdown. This has prompted people with links to the district to take shelter here, as protection from the virus.

Native people of Shivamogga district working in other parts of the state and those settled in Bengaluru and other big cities are returning home after a gap of many years. Many from the Covid-hit regions are coming here to the homes of their friends and relatives.

Though the district administration has set up 17 inter-district checkposts to check movement of vehicles, more than 1,000 people have reportedly arrived in the district in the last one week. Some of them came by ambulance posing as patients and others came here by vehicles ferrying vegetables, milk and other essential commodities.

The Tunganagar and Sorab police have registered two cases in this regard. Drivers of ambulances have been booked for ferrying people from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, citing medical reasons. Besides, some people misused passes issued by the district administration by photocopying the same for travel purposes.

Though more than a thousand people have arrived in Shivamogga through various means, the district administration is keeping a close watch on 584 persons. The throat swabs of 152 have been sent to the laboratory for tests.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police K M Shantaraju said, "We have already booked two cases in connection with illegal movement of vehicles. Those who came in ambulance and other vehicles have been quarantined and are being monitored by officials of the health department." He asked people to alert the police if they have information on illegal movement of vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar admitted that people were trying to violate the lockdown rule for their benefit. “We are monitoring the entry and exit of goods vehicles at 17 checkposts across the district. We are doing our best. We will continue our vigil," he said.