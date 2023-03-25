People have already decided to bring BJP to power again: PM Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the people Karnataka have already made up their minds to bring the double-engine government back to power again.

“The BJP’s victory in the mayoral election in Kalaburagi, the home district of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, is an indicator of the party’s victory campaign,” he claimed while speaking at the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Mahasangama here on Saturday.

“India is drawing the attention of various countries in the world, including America, Germany, France, China, Japan, Indonesia, and Africa not because of Modi, but because of your vote in Lok Sabha polls. Now, the entire India is looking at Karnataka. So you have to bring a full-majority BJP government, so that I can serve you better,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party’s guarantee cards in Karnataka, he said, “The people of Himachal Pradesh are asking the Congress-led government to fulfil promises made before the elections. Even after three months, it has not fulfilled any promise - including the self-employment scheme. These promises have not been figured in the state budget also. So, we can’t trust the Congress.”

He said Congress is dreaming of digging Modi’s grave. “But Karnataka says Modi, your lotus will bloom. I am confident that BJP workers will strive to ensure that the party candidates would win each booth during the Assembly polls to bring a full majority BJP government.”

Without mentioning the name of Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Modi said he saw a video of Karnataka on social media where the Congress leader was slapping the party worker.

“This is the culture of the Congress. But in BJP, no one is superior or inferior. For me, each worker is my partner, best friend, my brother. The party has transformed the politics of perception into the politics of performance.”

Modi said that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana was implemented in 2019, when JD(S)-Congress coalition government was in power in Karnataka. “The government was sending the list of fewer farmers and over one lakh farmers were benefiting from it. But the number of beneficiaries rose to over seven lakh after BJP came to power and they were given Rs 10,000. This is the effect of double-engine government,” he claimed.

He said Karnataka has seen many opportunistic and self-centric governments in the past. So, it had always been at the receiving end. Therefore, Karnataka needs a majority government to expedite progress.

Back in April

He said that he would visit Karnataka again in April to attend the World Tiger Day programme.

“A significant announcement will be made for tourism development at that time,”

he said.