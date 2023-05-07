People have burst Cong's balloon of lies, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, stated that voters have burst the Congress' balloon of lies.

Modi was addressing a BJP rally at Ayanur. He said the party was very scared after looking at people's support for the BJP. So, now, the party had brought those who were not part of campaigning earlier, he said, without mentioning the name of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

"The Congress leaders have dumped the responsibility of defeat on one another," the prime minister said.

He asked the people to put the grand old party on reverse gear as its politics and development are only on paper.

The PM said, "I want to ask first-time voters, will Congress develop Karnataka? Can it build a bright future of youths? Can it safeguard your parents? It has promised to generate two lakh jobs every year, if it is voted to power. But they are cheating the people. Our government had generated more than 30 lakh jobs every year in the state braving the Covid-19 pandemic."

Modi said that the Congress did nothing for girls' education and women's empowerment when it was in power.

"There were no toilets for girls in schools and colleges earlier. So, many girls discontinued education. But the BJP government constructed toilets and helped girls to continue education. Today, they are doing well in all fields," he said.

The PM said he visited constituencies across the state and felt that Yediyurappa's determination of bringing BJP to power will bear fruit.

Interacts with Hakki Pikkis evacuated from Sudan

Modi interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe who were evacuated from Sudan through Operation Kaveri, in Shivamogga, reports PTI.

The evacuees profusely thanked the prime minister for the proactive steps taken by the government in ensuring their timely and safe evacuation, officials said.

They added that the evacuees recounted the tough circumstances they faced in Sudan and how the government and the Indian Embassy ensured their safety.

The evacuees expressed gratitude to the prime minister, saying the government ensured that they escaped "without a scratch," an official said.

The PM recalled to the tribal people how their forefathers had stood alongside 16th century ruler Maharana Pratap, and stressed that if any Indian anywhere in the world was in any kind of difficulty, the government would not rest till the problem was resolved.

The evacuees told the prime minister about how people in foreign countries had faith in Indian medicines and become happy on knowing that they are from India, officials said.