People want liquor shops to be opened: Jagadish Shettar

“I have been getting calls to open liquor shops at least for two days. Nothing will happen if someone does not drink liquor during the 21 day lockdown period,” said Industries and District Incharge Minister Jagadish Shettar.

During interaction with reporters here on Tuesday, Shettar said, "We have been getting calls regarding the inconveniences faced by the people due to lockdown in effect for preventing spread of COVID-19, but it has to be done to prevent spread of the pandemic."

"Many of the callers also said that the state government should allow liquor shops to be open at least for two days and support their contentions. We apprise them that nothing will happen if they do not have liquor for a few days or during the lockdown period," he said.