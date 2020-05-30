People came from other states should pay for Covid test

‘People who came from other states should pay for Covid-19 test’

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 30 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 01:11 ist
Dr Umesh.

District Health Officer Dr S N Umesh said that all those who came from outside the state and country should get tested for Covid-19 at their own expense.

He was participating in the phone-in programme, organised by Prajavani, at PV-DH office in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday

The government has issued a circular in this regard. The samples should be tested in government-approved laboratories only, he said while answering to a query.    

"Only those who have arrived from outside the state to the district have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chikkamagaluru. None from the district have tested positive. There is enough stock of PPE kits, mask and other necessary equipment. Necessary measures have been taken to dispose bio medical waste in the district," he added.

On vacant posts in district hospital, he said, "Walk in interview will be held to fill the vacancies. Priority will be given for those who have completed MBBS."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
People
from other states
should pay
Covid-19 test

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

 