‘People who came from other states should pay for Covid-19 test’

District Health Officer Dr S N Umesh said that all those who came from outside the state and country should get tested for Covid-19 at their own expense.

He was participating in the phone-in programme, organised by Prajavani, at PV-DH office in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday

The government has issued a circular in this regard. The samples should be tested in government-approved laboratories only, he said while answering to a query.

"Only those who have arrived from outside the state to the district have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chikkamagaluru. None from the district have tested positive. There is enough stock of PPE kits, mask and other necessary equipment. Necessary measures have been taken to dispose bio medical waste in the district," he added.

On vacant posts in district hospital, he said, "Walk in interview will be held to fill the vacancies. Priority will be given for those who have completed MBBS."