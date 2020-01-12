‘Permission not granted for Zameer’s Ballari stir’

SP C K Baba on Sunday said that Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed has not been granted permission to stage a dharna in front Bellary CITY MLA G Somashekar Reddy’s residence.

Zammer Ahmed, last week, had warned of a protest in front of Reddy’s house if the BJP MLA, accused of making a hate speech, was not arrested in a week’s time.

Speaking to reporters, SP said, “Investigations into the complaints pertaining to the provocative speech by Bellary City MLA G Somashekar Reddy is underway. In-charge DySP Maheshwaragouda has taken statements of the complainants and others related to the case. A charge-sheet on the same will be submitted to the court soon.”

Replying to a query, the superintendent of police said, “The state government has not pressured us in the case. The IO is doing his job. Also, the Supreme Court has held that there shall be no automatic arrest of person upon a complaint in a criminal case.”