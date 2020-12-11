Person throws acid on woman in Raibag, surrenders to police

A 36-year- old woman who sells fruits near Janda Katti in Raibag town was attacked with acid by a person on Friday evening. The accused later surrendered to the police.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi informed that the woman who sells fruits on the street near Janda Katti in Raibag town was attacked with acid around 7 pm.

On receiving the information, Raibag Police reached the spot and the victim was taken to the Raibag General Hospital for medical treatment.

Doctor provided immediate care and further referred to District Hospital in Belagavi for further treatment. Accordingly she has been taken to District Hospital via ambulance, he said.

After an hour of incident, the accused person identified as Annappa Shet who attacked her with acid surrendered to the police station and confessed that he threw acid on woman and also consumed poison post that.

He was immediately taken to Raibag General Hospital for medical assistance. Doctor provided medical treatment and referred to District Hospital for further treatment. He has also been shifted to Belagavi via ambulance, Nimbargi said.

Raibag police are investigating.