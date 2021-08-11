Person washed away in Krishna while saving child

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Aug 11 2021, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 00:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A person got washed away in river Krishna while attempting to save a child who had been drowning at Manjri village in Chikkodi taluk on Tuesday.

A child identified as Omkar (12) had ventured into the river for a bath and was getting drowned due to the water current. Sharif Khandaji, resident of Hukkeri, rescued Omkar from drowning but was washed away. 

Efforts to find him had not yielded results until late. Ankali police visited the river bank and are investigating.

Karnataka
Krishna River

