PESSAT-2021 results announced

The PES University has announced the results of PESSAT-2021 for admissions to BTech courses.

More than 18,000 candidates from across the country had appeared for the test. The counselling for admissions is scheduled to be held on September 4 and 5.

The university's first five toppers --- Shikara A, Aditya Prabhash, Arnav Arvind, Yashas M Salian and Vidya Sagar G --- are from Bengaluru.

The PESSAT-2021 was conducted from July 30 to August 22. The university felicitated the first five rank holders on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after releasing the rank list, Prof M R Doreswamy, chancellor of PES University, said, "The university has given importance to postgraduate courses and encouraged students to pursue higher education through scholarships. The maximum monthly scholarship offered for postgraduate students is Rs 27,000."

Explaining about the placements, Doreswamy said, "The placements for this season have started just 15 days ago and already 100 of our students have got the offers and the package varies between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per annum."

Sixty-one companies have registered to hire students and the students who are passing out in 2022 are taking part in these placement processes and several other companies are showing interest to take part in the placement process, the university authorities said.