Petrol Bunks, LPG distribution unaffected

In the wake of the fake news that petrol pumps will restrict service to vehicles in the emergency and essential sector, the state-level coordinator for all petrol dealers in Karnataka clarified that there will be no change in petrol, diesel or LPG service.

"Such false information will lead to panic buying. The government has given exemption to petrol retail outlets and we will provide regular service except that there will be skeletal staff," D L Pramod, state-level coordinator, told DH.

Indian Oil Corporation issued a press release with its spokesperson Noorana

stating that dealers and distributors across Karnataka have been informed about the exemption. "Public are hereby informed not to panic and create unnecessary chaos," he stated.