PFI Ban: Circular issued on further action, says HM Jnanendra

The complete responsibility of implementing the ban on PFI and other organisations is on the state governments, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.

“Post-ban, actions such as the seizure of offices, attachment of properties and other legal action has to be done by the states,” Jnanendra said.

“Based on the union government’s directive, a circular has been issued to all deputy commissioners on further action that has to be taken,” he added.