PFI Protesters assault cops: Ban orders in 4 taluks

PFI Protesters assault cops: Ban orders in 4 taluks

The ban order will be in force till midnight of December 17 in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks in the district

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 02:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in Puttur subdivision after a protest by the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists turned violent late on Tuesday night. The ban order will be in force till midnight of December 17 in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks in the district. 

The PFI activists had staged a protest near Uppinangady police station on Tuesday morning seeking the release of three persons who were allegedly detained in connection with a riot case reported a few days ago. Later, they were dispersed by the police. However, by evening, the activists prepared themselves to perform namaz at the site of the protest which was opposed by a few persons, said to be of a right-wing organisation. This led to clashes between the two groups. 

Superintendent of Police P Rishikesh Sonawane said the Uppinangady police have registered three separate cases under various sections of the IPC. In the complaint, the PSIs said the protesters assaulted the policemen with soda bottles and weapons. They also threw stones at the police vehicles and other public vehicles, the complaints said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Section 144
Puttur
PFI
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

 