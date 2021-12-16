PFI Protesters assault cops: Ban orders in 4 taluks

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in Puttur subdivision after a protest by the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists turned violent late on Tuesday night. The ban order will be in force till midnight of December 17 in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba taluks in the district.

The PFI activists had staged a protest near Uppinangady police station on Tuesday morning seeking the release of three persons who were allegedly detained in connection with a riot case reported a few days ago. Later, they were dispersed by the police. However, by evening, the activists prepared themselves to perform namaz at the site of the protest which was opposed by a few persons, said to be of a right-wing organisation. This led to clashes between the two groups.

Superintendent of Police P Rishikesh Sonawane said the Uppinangady police have registered three separate cases under various sections of the IPC. In the complaint, the PSIs said the protesters assaulted the policemen with soda bottles and weapons. They also threw stones at the police vehicles and other public vehicles, the complaints said.

