PhD awarded to KSPCB officer Sabike Noobia

Sabike Noobia, Deputy Environmental Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), has been awarded a PhD degree in Civil Engineering Science by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, for her thesis ‘Development of Sensors for Measurement of BOD, Selected Heavy Metals and Pesticides in Waste Water’.

The research was guided by professor K S Lokesh of SJCE and H K Manomani, senior principal scientist, CFTRI. Sabike Noobia, daughter of Mir Musheer Hussain and Fariza Sultana, is working at the regional office of KSPCB, in Mysuru.