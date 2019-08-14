Phone-tapping: CM hints at probe, HDK denies role

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday stopped short of ordering a probe into the phone tapping scandal that is snowballing into a major political controversy, with his predecessor H D Kumaraswamy being accused of ordering a covert surveillance of political leaders.

“I’m observing everything (about the scandal). I will discuss with the chief secretary and decide the next course of action,” Yediyurappa told reporters, when asked if he would order a probe into the scandal.

At a meeting with Bengaluru lawmakers and senior party leaders, Yediyurappa is said to have told chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar that an investigation was needed to pin those responsible for misusing government machinery.

Kumaraswamy denied on Wednesday any role in the scandal. His denial came after former minister A H Vishwanath, who was with Kumaraswamy’s JD(S) before turning a rebel, accused him of “misusing his office” to tap the phones of Congress and JD(S) legislators.

In fact, Vishwanath told a news conference in Mysuru that the phones of all 17 disqualified MLAs were tapped along with those of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and then Home Minister M B Patil. “In all, the phones of a total of 300 persons were tapped,” he charged.

In a tweet, Kumaraswamy refuted the charge that he was behind the phone-tapping scandal.

“I was the one who kept repeating that the CM’s chair is not permanent. There was no need for me to be in power and save the chair by tapping telephones. Allegations made against me by some people are far from the truth,” he said.

The Congress, which was Kumaraswamy’s coalition partner, has kept mum on the phone-tapping scandal. When contacted, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao told DH that the issue needed a thorough probe. “Only an investigation will reveal who ordered the phone tapping and why,” he said.

The phone-tapping scandal came to light soon after IPS officer Bhaskar Rao took charge as Bengaluru city police commissioner. A phone conversation he purportedly had with a person named Faraz, to lobby for the post, was leaked, following which Rao ordered a probe. An interim report has confirmed that phones were indeed tapped.