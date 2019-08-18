Phone-tapping: Govt can seek help from US, says HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has said JD(S) would extend cooperation to any kind of investigation into the phone-tapping scandal including that by an international investigating agency.

"Let the government take up any kind of inquiry. If needed let it seek assistance even from US President Donald Trump," he told reporters at Kukke Subrahmanya on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy accused the electronic media of "attempting to bring his name" in the scandal and added that he was not scared of any investigation.

The former chief minister visited the relief centre for rain victims at Charmadi gram panchayat and listened to their woes.

Horatti sceptic

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Hubballi, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti said the CBI works in favour of the government at the Centre in most of the cases.

"The CBI should be congratulated if it brings out the truth. I do not believe no institution except the judiciary works impartially" he said.

Horatti said that the names of people who offered money for triggering dissidence would also come out if an impartial investigation was conducted.

My stand vindicated: Sumalatha

Independent Lok Sabha member from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh has said that with the state government ordering a CBI probe into the phone-tapping scandal, her stand on the issue had been vindicated, reports DHNS from Mandya

"I had spoken about phone-tapping several times in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. I had even lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission stating that my phone was also being tapped," Sumalatha told reporters here on Sunday.

She said she had raised the issue several times at that time and no one took her seriously. "It is surprising to know that phones of more than 300 persons were tapped and if true, it's a big crime. I expect the truth will come out in the CBI investigation," she said.