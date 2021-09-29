Physical classes for grade 1 to 5: Decision after Dasara vacation

The state government will arrive at a decision on reopening physical classes for grades 1 to 5, after Dasara vacation.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the schools would be closed for the Dasara holidays from October 10 to 20. “At a recent meeting of Technical Advisory Committee on Covid, the experts have asked us to wait and watch the situation in view of the rise in viral fever and dengue cases. After the Dasara holidays, we have a meeting with the committee to decide about reopening,” he said.

The minister, who met the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman Dr K Sivan, said that revised school syllabus under the National Education Policy will include information on India’s space projects. The minister met Isro chief and other scientists seeking their suggestion on including achievements and projects of the premier space agency in the textbooks.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Nagesh said it was important to teach children about India’s achievements in space research. “Including the achievements of Isro in the textbooks will help students develop interest towards science,” he added.

Read | Karnataka among 17 states that covered 80% with single dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Nagesh said the Isro chairman assured him of constituting a committee and submitting recommendations to the government on the

proposal.

The ‘Space on Wheels’ vehicle, which is moving in and around Bengaluru, will also travel to schools located in other districts and rural parts. This vehicle provides information about achievements of ISRO, space and solar system, he said.

Engg lessons in Kannada

Four engineering colleges in the state will offer courses in Kannada medium from this academic year.

Following a decision by the All India Council for Technical Education to start courses in regional medium, four colleges have applied and these colleges have opted to teach Civil and Mechanical Engineering streams in Kannada medium.

The colleges are Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology in Bhalki (Civil), SJC Institute of Technology, Chikkaballapur (Civil), Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru (Mechanical) and Dr V P Halakatti Engineering College in Vijayapura (Mechanical).

All these institutions have been allowed to admit 30 students.

Check out DH's latest videos