PIL against hydel plant in eco-sensitive zone

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru, to ascertain if any work pertaining to the establishment of a hydel power plant was being carried out at Yedathittu village under Devaraja Islands (Mandya District) which is an ecosensitive zone.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice Dinesh Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by Gopal Rao and three others challenging the setting up of a hydel power plant near Cauvery basin at Yedathittu village on the ground that it will affect the flora and fauna of the region.

The petitioners have stated that the state government issued a gazette notification declaring the Devaraja Islands “Eco-Sensitive Zone” in the year 1940. Thereafter, on September 1, 1998, the government issued a subsequent notification containing the list of villages situated around the Ranganthittu Bird Sanctuary.

Thereafter V Pram Power Company Private Limited began work on establishing a mini hydroelectric power plant at Yedathittu village.

The petitioners further added that the villagers of Yedathittu and surrounding villages protested the establishment of the said plant. However the said company did not stop the work. The petitioners submitted various representations to authorities concerned in February 2017, but to no avail.

The petitioners stated that the bird sanctuary was the main breeding ground for a variety of local and migratory birds. Any work carried out there may endanger the islands and flora and fauna of the area.

The petitioners had sought the court to direct the authorities concerned for stopping the work on hydel power plant. The court adjourned the hearing to June 18, while directing the Chief Conservator of Forests to submit a compliance affidavit pertaining.