PIL for directions to police not to leak probe details to media

The High Court has ordered notice to the central government and the commissioner of police in response to a PIL seeking directions to the police not to leak investigation details to the media in any criminal investigation.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing the PIL filed by H Nagabhushan Rao, a Bengaluru-based advocate. Besides other prayers, the petition sought for a direction to the effect that any official found responsible for leaking details of investigation should be dealt both departmentally as well as under the criminal law.

The bench ordered notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru. The petitioner has provided a pen drive along with the petition with clippings of news broadcast by the TV channels relating to cases in the recent times. The petitioner has also sought for a direction to the central government to frame regulation for media houses so as to prevent publishing of indecent, obscene and violent images as well as audio and graphic effects.

“The samples are only to show that the clippings are not in good taste and the general public cannot watch such news in the presence of family members. The uncensored clippings are popped up in the between the news,” the petition said.

As regards to leaking information to the media, the petitioner says that source of information from police investigation is not privy to the media or public and said that case diary is confidential and available on direction by the court only for its

perusal.

The petitioner added that in a majority of sensational cases, media reports details investigation on every stage. This information includes evidence collected and sometimes even the electronic evidence.