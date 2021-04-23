PIL in Karnataka HC seeking priority Covid-19 vaccines for persons with disabilities

A PIL has been filed before the Karnataka High Court seeking directions for a prioritised vaccination drive to persons with disabilities during the third phase of the drive starting from May 1.

The court ordered notice to the Union government and the state government and posted the matter to April 26.

The PIL is filed by Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samithi, an organisation representing the disabled. The petitioner contended that there is a statutory requirement to prioritise facilities to the persons with disabilities.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that Section 8 of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, mandates that persons with disabilities should have equal protection and safety in situations of risk, armed conflict, humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters. This apart, Section 25 provides for free health care at the vicinity, barrier free access and priority in attendance and treatment.

The petitioner has prayed for directions to ensure compulsory vaccination to all persons with disabilities and also the caregivers of persons with disabilities. The petitioner has claimed that persons with disabilities are at a greater risk of discrimination in accessing healthcare and life-saving procedures during the Covid-19.

The counsel for the petitioner also suggested that since District Disability Welfare Officers will have details about disabled persons in their jurisdiction, they can easily supervise the special camps. He also said that there is an urgency in the matter since the registration process for the third phase vaccination is commencing from April 28.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka has posted the matter to April 26 during a special sitting. Observing that the petition requires urgent consideration, the bench asked both the Union government and the state government to respond to the grievances made.