Plaint against Mantralaya seer dropped

A complaint was made to the police against Seer Subudhendra Theertha of Shri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt of Mantralaya.

Narayana, a contractor managing the Mutt's residential quarters, in the complaint, has stated that during the Maharathosava organised as part of Raghavendra Swamy Aradhana Mahotsava, the seer had flung Rs 100 notes at the devotees. There was commotion as the devotees jostled to collect them. The family of Mantralaya MLA, Balanagireddy, which was present on the occasion, was also subjected to the jostle. Following the complaint, if my family any faces problems, it should be attributed to the seer, it said.

The police have declined to register the plaint. Speaking to DH, police inspector Krishnaiah attached to the Mantralaya police station, said, "The allegations are far from truth. The Rathotsava took place amid tight police security. Media representatives from three states were also present. There was no jostling as mentioned in the complaint. The seer had distributed a few notes among the devotees which was witnessed by everyone. The plaint has been dropped, he added.

When efforts were made to reach the Mutt's administrative officer, his mobile was "switched off".