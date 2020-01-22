Planning panel wants new airport at Tumakuru or Kolar

The State Planning Board will recommend to the government to start a new international airport at either Tumakuru or Kolar to decongest the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, its vice-chairperson B J Puttaswamy said on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru airport is one of the busiest in the country and plans are already afoot to add additional runways.

Apart from KIA, Puttaswamy has recommended the state government to develop airports in Bidar and Vijayapura. "They should be built in the same model employed for the construction of Kalaburagi airport," he said.

Commenting on the crimes against women and children, he said that steps should be taken to improve conviction rates. "Currently, the conviction rate for crimes against women and children is two to four per cent. We have recommended the state government to take measures to improve conviction rates," he said.