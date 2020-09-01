Plasma for two Srinagar Covid-19 patients airlifted from Bengaluru

Two Covid-19 patients in Srinagar received convalescent plasma from a private hospital's plasma bank in Bengaluru on Tuesday as the blood units were airlifted from here at 5 am and reached Srinagar in the afternoon via Delhi.

The Head of the Department of Translational Medicine, a surgical pathologist, at HCG hospital here who did not want to be named told DH while one female Covid patient aged 61 (who is related to the doctor) is in Chest Diseases Hospital, the other male Covid patient is 62 and is in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), both in Srinagar.

"We did find a match in Srinagar but the antibody titers take time and the donors had to come from their respective villages. To buy time, the plasma was airlifted. My aunt was administered the plasma by 3 pm on Tuesday but she is very critical. The other patient in SKIMS is doing better. A nominal charge was levied for the transport. Captain Rahul Srivastava, an IndiGo pilot took, internal approval from the airlines and arranged for the transport," said the doctor.

The plasma units were transported on IndiGo CarGo from Bengaluru to Srinagar via connecting flights. The plasma was first flown from Bengaluru to Delhi followed by the connecting flight from Delhi to Srinagar. The plasma sustained a transit period of over eight hours. Recently, the US FDA authorised the use of plasma therapy in moderate, severe and critically ill Covid patients that can yield results of upto 100%, 80% and 60% respectively. Earlier intervention with plasma therapy in patients would be ideal to save more lives, doctors said.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, "This was a passenger flight and this cargo was carried aboard. Captain Rahul Srivastava coordinated between the doctor and IndiGo to enable this delivery. He did not fly the plane which carried the cargo though. The plasma units were carried on the plane free of charge."