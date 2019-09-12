Plea by disqualified MLAs: SC refuses date of hearing

“It will come up in due course. What is the urgency” the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the state’s disqualified MLAs who wanted early hearing of their petitions against the then Speaker’s order.

Senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi, V Giri and Anupam Lal Das mentioned the matter on behalf of the 17 disqualified MLAs and sought hearing of their petitions. They said the matter once listed for September 11 got deleted. They said it should not be deleted again.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Ajay Rastogi refused to give any specific date, but said that the matter would come up in due course.

The wait for the disqualified MLAs for a hearing in the top court is apparently getting longer as their writ petitions against the then Speaker’s decision filed early last month have so far not been taken up for consideration.

The fall of the JD(S)-Congress government and the subsequent coming to power of the BJP were attributed to their rebellion.

All of them were disqualified by then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who also declared them as ineligible to be legislators again for the term of the 15th Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

All 17 disqualified MLAs had filed the writ petitions. In one-joint petition, Pratap Gouda Patil, B C Patil, A S Hebbar, S T Somashekar, B A Basavaraja and Muniratna contended that the Speaker’s order passed on July 28 was “wholly illegal, arbitrary and malafide” as he arbitrarily rejected their resignations, holding those as not voluntary and genuine.

They contended they had resigned on July 6, but the Speaker went on to disqualify them on the basis of a “wholly misconceived” petition filed by the Congress on July 10.

Three JD(S) members A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and K C Narayana Gowda filed separate a writ petition, questioning the validity of the Speaker’s order to disqualify them.

Other disqualified MLAs – Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, M T B Nagaraj, Dr K Sudhakar, Shrimanth B Patil and R Shankar – also urged the court to quash the orders passed by the Speaker.

Two rebel Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli had also questioned the validity of the order by the Speaker.