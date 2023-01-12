PM Modi in Karnataka Live: PM to inaugurate 'National Youth Festival' in Hubballi today
PM Modi in Karnataka Live: PM to inaugurate 'National Youth Festival' in Hubballi today
updated: Jan 12 2023, 10:17 ist
Track the latest updates on PM Modi's Karnataka visit here.
10:17
Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground, which will be attended by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur, among others
09:55
Meeta R Lochan, secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs said that more than 30,000 young people will attend the inaugural function and the five-day event will see the attendance of over 7,500 youth delegates from India
08:58
Order for students to attend PM event stirs row
PU Education Department officials on Wednesday faced flak over a circular instructing principals of all PU colleges in Hubballi to make sure that at least 100 students from each college attend the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.
As part of the festival, there will be exhibitions of traditional sports like Kalaripayatu, Silambam, Gatka, Mallakhamb are being organised, adventure sports activities like scuba diving, and discussions on student centric themes
08:08
Union Minister for Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur has said that the Festival was part of the Y-20 series, which are a series of events the ministry is focussing on the engagement of the youth as part of the events of India’s G20 presidency
07:57
PM to inaugurate 'National Youth Festival' in Hubballi on Jan 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival at Hubballi on January 12, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
Modi will inaugurate the festival at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground, which will be attended by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur, among others
Meeta R Lochan, secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs said that more than 30,000 young people will attend the inaugural function and the five-day event will see the attendance of over 7,500 youth delegates from India
Order for students to attend PM event stirs row
PU Education Department officials on Wednesday faced flak over a circular instructing principals of all PU colleges in Hubballi to make sure that at least 100 students from each college attend the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival (NYF) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.
Read more
All schools closed on January 12 in Hubballi
Holiday has been declared for all primary and high schools in Hubballi city on January 12, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival.
Read more
As part of the festival, there will be exhibitions of traditional sports like Kalaripayatu, Silambam, Gatka, Mallakhamb are being organised, adventure sports activities like scuba diving, and discussions on student centric themes
Union Minister for Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur has said that the Festival was part of the Y-20 series, which are a series of events the ministry is focussing on the engagement of the youth as part of the events of India’s G20 presidency
PM to inaugurate 'National Youth Festival' in Hubballi on Jan 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival at Hubballi on January 12, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
Read more