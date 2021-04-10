PM Modi is satisfied with my fight against BSY: Yatnal

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that his fight against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family’s corruption has brought satisfaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the disgruntled BJP MLA said the fact that BJP high command has not taken action against him even after two months of serving notice is proof of the corruption.. “During my visit to Delhi, I had given 11 pages documents and proof to the party high command against Yediyurappa and his family’s corruption. As the party high command have realised that the documents speak the truth, no action has been taken against me,” he said.

Yatnal said each member of the Yediyurappa’s family have ‘opened a shop’ and are operating different departments from ‘Kaveri’ (official residence of Karnataka’s chief minister). “One need not be surprised if tomorrow, the grandchildren of Yediyrappa walks around holding IAS officers transfer request,” he said and added that there should be a limit for family involvement in administration and corruption. “Mariswamy, a Zilla Panchayat member and chief minister’s relative gets Rs 65 crore for development, whereas MLAs do not get any funds. What kind of administration is this?” he asked.

Reacting to BJP State In-charge Arun Singh of expelling him (Yatnal) from the party, the former Union minister asked the central leader as to who is stopping Singh from terminating him from the party.

He claimed that the ‘volcano’ of the rebel against Yediyurappa and his family will explode after April 17. Already, Minister K S Eshwarappa and National General Secretary C T Ravi have raised their voice against the CM. By May 4, there will be a change of guard in BJP and the next chief minister will be from North Karnataka.

Yatnal said the Central BJP has not left its Hindutva ideology. After Ayodhya, the movement has shifted towards Kashi and Mathura. However, at State-level the party is harping on ‘fake secularism’ by allocating Rs 1,500 crore to those section of the community, which hates BJP and do not vote for us. “This allocation of funds for Muslims has angered Hindus,” he said.