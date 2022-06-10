POA holder of accused can’t maintain plea for quashing of criminal proceedings, says Karnataka HC

The High Court has said that a power of attorney holder of an accused cannot maintain a petition seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings under Section 482 of CrPC. The court rejected the petition filed by a mother and her daughter and also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on them for suppression of material facts.

The petitioners Samantha Christina Delfina Willis and her mother Shakila Willis hail from Kolkata but presently reside in London. The petitioners challenged the proceedings initiated on a complaint by Samantha’s husband Syed Ali Hindustani for cheating, theft, extortion and criminal intimidation. The petitioners were represented by a power of attorney holder.

Justice M Nagaprasanna cited several High Court orders and noted that all the decisions follow the Apex Court judgment in the case of T C Mathai. “I hold that the present petition filed by the power of attorney holder of the accused, without seeking any permission at the hands of this Court, and without even narrating in the petition that he is personally aware of the facts of the case, the writ petition filed under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution of India read with Section 482 of the Cr.P.C. is per se not maintainable, as the accused cannot be represented by a power of attorney holder and thus, maintain the subject petition,” the court said.

It was contended by the petitioners that they flew back to London from Kolkata on July 23, 2021 and returned to Kolkata only on November 14, 2021. By then, a crime had been registered by the police at Bengaluru on the complaint by the husband.

They were apprehended in Kolkata and upon production in Bengaluru they were released on bail on the condition that they would surrender before an ACMM court within 10 days. The petitioners had surrendered on December 13, 2021 and thereafter moved an application seeking anticipatory bail. Observing that they were released on bail once, the court dismissed the application on December 23, 2021.

Though a petition was moved before the HC the very next day, all these events from November 19, 2021 were suppressed from the court. The court imposed a hefty cost upon the petitioners for suppression of material facts.

Background

The couple had met through a website named Elite Matrimony and married on June 6, 2021. Within a short time, on July 11, 2021, Samantha went back to her ancestral house in Kolkata alleging torture by her husband. The allegation is that on the ground that a property is being purchased in their joint names, she induced the husband and got transferred Rs.7.5 crore into her bank account.