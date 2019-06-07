Police beat man to death?

A 54-year-old man accused in gambling case was allegedly beaten to death by police during in the interrogation at DAR ground in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Balesh, resident of Agaradahalli camp Bhadravathi taluk.

It is said that Holehonnuru police arrested five persons including Balesh in connection with gambling case and had brought them to DAR ground in Shivamogga for interrogation.

Family members alleged that Balesh was beaten to death by police.

However, Superintend of Police P M Ashwini told DH that Balesh died of cardiac arrest.