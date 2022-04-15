Teams formed to probe Santosh Patil death case

Police constitute teams to probe Santosh Patil death

Udupi town police station sub-inspector Pramod Kumar has been designated the investigation officer

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 15 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 10:45 ist
Santosh Patil. Credit: Special arrangement

Police have constituted teams to probe the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil, who had blamed state minister K S Eshwarappa for killing himself.

Udupi town police station sub-inspector Pramod Kumar has been designated the investigation officer, with Malpe CPI Sharangowda Patil and Brahmavar CPI Ananthpadbhanabha will be the part of the investigation.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that police have made Prashant Shetty and Santosh Madikeri, friends of the deceased, as part of the investigation. Their statements have been video-recorded. Police are collecting evidence in connection with the case.

Also Read — Investigation will reveal if there's conspiracy: Bommai on contractor death case

According to the police, a report on an elected representative who is named in the case was submitted to the people's representatives court in Bengaluru.

Also, one team has been sent to Belagavi and the other team will look into the technical aspects of the investigation. The police have taken the poison bottle found in the dustbin into custody. Police are verifying the bottle and the place of its purchase. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage is also being verified. The WhatsApp messages are also scrutinised.

The FSL report is expected in two to three days. The team is looking into evidence collected from the room and the car, he said.

Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
BJP

