Police firing: Deve Gowda demands action

JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has demanded action against the officials responsible for firing at two protesters in Mangaluru, which took their lives.

Deve Gowda condemned police action in a tweet. "The 'Golibar' in Mangaluru is unfortunate. What is worse is that ministers representing the government are issuing provocative statements. Our party national leader B M Farooq is in Mangaluru, interacting with local people. He has sent me updates. People should maintain peace," he appealed.

Deve Gowda urged the State government to clarify doubts that people have in their minds. "Police using force to silence the protests is wrong. The police should identify those causing riots and take them into custody. It is not right to open fire on innocent civilians. The State government should take action against the officials concerned," he stated in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy demanded that Yediyurappa apologise to the victims' families. "During his previous stint, his government killed farmers, and this time, it has targeted innocent protesters. BSY must take moral responsibility and apologise to the victims," he stated.