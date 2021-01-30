Police seize explosives in Jagalur, licence holder absconding

Police seize explosives in Jagalur

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jan 30 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 22:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The district administration has upped the ante against the illegal trade of explosives following Shivamogga quarry blast that claimed lives of six workers.  

Following a tip-off by Shivamogga police, a team of officials, led by Assistant Commissioner Mamata Hosagoudar, raided a store room at Thayithoni village in Jagalur taluk and seized 200 kg of ammonium nitrate.

The police have booked Manjunath Sai for illegally storing explosives. According to the police, Manjunath has a licence to stock and supply explosives to quarries for blasting, but did not have permission to store ammonium nitrate. Also detonators and magazines were found stored in an unsafe manner in two rooms.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab Manjunath who’s on the run.

shivamogga blast
shivamogga
Karnataka
explosives

