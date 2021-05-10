Lockdown: Cops seize vehicles for unnecessary movement

Police seize vehicles for unnecessary movement during Covid lockdown

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS , Davangere,
  • May 10 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 15:27 ist
Police check movement of vehicles during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state. Credit: DH Photo

Police seized vehicles from people who failed to show valid documents for stepping out of home on Monday as part of effective implementation of lockdown norms imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Barricades had been set up at Jayadeva, Gundi, Ambedkar and Gandhi circles in the city to prevent unnecessary movement of vehicles.  They had been set up in border areas of the district and only ambulance vehicles were permitted to enter the district.

Karnataka Lockdown: Cities begin to see an exodus of students, labourers

Meanwhile, Davangere Tahasildar B N Girish came on the streets and slapped fine on those roaming in the city for no valid reason. As many as 15 vehicles had been seized at Jayadeva circle. Mayor S T Veeresh also accompanied the officer.

Tahasildar B N Girish warned people to follow the guidelines of the government without fail. Most shopkeepers closed down shutters of their shops voluntarily after 10:00 am.
 

Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

