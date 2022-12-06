Police step up vigil on all roads leading to Belagavi amid Maharashtra-Karnataka border row

Belagavi Police and District Police have stepped up vigil on all the roads leading to Belagavi to ensure that ministers from Maharashtra do not enter the state to hold meetings with leaders and activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Nitesh Patil on Tuesday banned entry of Maharashtra Higher and Technological Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and MP Dhairyasheel Mane. Patil and Desai were nodal ministers for Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute and Mane chairmen for high power committee.

Also Read — Maharashtra takes cautionary approach on Belagavi visit

They had announced that they would hold meetings with leaders and activists of MES regarding Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute on Tuesday.

Kannada activists had demanded ban on their entry for anti-state activities as it posed threat for law and order and the linguistic harmony.

Protest too had been staged against their visit.

Police personnel were keeping strict vigil on all the roads and checking vehicles to prevent entry of Maharashtra trio as per the ban orders.